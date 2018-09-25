MSI RTX 2080 Gaming X Trio Graphics Card Review

MSI RTX 2080

The new RTX graphics cards are here at last, and we follow up today with our second RTX 2080 series card! The rather stunning looking Gaming X Trio from MSI. With the 10-series cards, the Gaming X Trio was one of the fastest on the market. Obviously, both I and MSI are hoping to see that trend continue with the RTX 2080 I’ll be testing today.

Equipped with one of the flagship triple fan coolers, with Zero Frozr fan stop technology, as well as MSI TORX Fans 3.0. There’s a new and improved radiator under the fans too, as well as more concentrated copper heatpipes, a larger copper-nickel base plate, and a “premium thermal compound” to keep everything running smoothly. With that in mind, if that card doesn’t run cool, quiet and fast, I’ll be raising an eyebrow with the MSI hardware design team.

Of course, keep in mind that this card is being tested under our usual methods. RayTracing isn’t available just yet, and DLSS is still being rolled out too. Even if they were here, since they’re RTX only features, there’s no basis for comparison in regards to consumer benchmarks at this time. We will retest in the coming weeks as these opportunities open themselves up to us though.

RTX On!

20-Series Features

Geforce Experience

Nvidia Shadow Play

Nvidia Ansel

DirectX 12

Nvidia G-SYNC

HDR

Ray Tracing

Nvidia DLSS

Specifications

Core/Memory

Boost Clock / Base Clock /Memory Frequency

1860 MHz / 1515 MHz / 7000 MHz

8GB GDDR6

TORX FAN 3.0: Supremely silent

Dispersion fan blade: Steeper curved blade accelerating the airflow.

Traditional fan blade: Provides steady airflow to massive heatsink below.

Double ball bearing: Strong and lasting core for years of smooth gaming.

Dragon Center

1 click to optimize all you need for smooth gaming.

What MSI Had to Say

“The GeForce RTX 20 Series GAMING TRIO is the return of MSI’s beastly three-fan graphics card. Only reserved for the most powerful of GPU’s, the TRIO Series features a mix of black and gunmetal grey with elegant shapes and a classy brushed metal backplate that matches the front. This looks great with the gorgeous RGB effects found on the front and the side of the card, which can be controlled using MSI’s Mystic Light software and made to synchronize with other RGB components.” – MSI

What’s in the Box

Everything you need is packaged very neatly in this well-padded box. Including a GPU bracket and PSU adaptor cable.

The bracket looks stunning and is perfect for adding a bit of flair, as well as preventing the card from warping or drooping; or indeed both.

Also, the card comes well protected. However, some helpful stickers let you know that the NVLink is hidden behind a panel and that you shouldn’t freak out if the fans aren’t spinning; it’s not a bug, it’s a feature.