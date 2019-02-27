MSI RTX 2080 Ti Lightning Z Graphics Card Review
Peter Donnell / 38 mins ago
MSI RTX 2080 Ti Lightning Z
We’ve tested a few high-end RTX 2080 Ti cards so far, but the until now, the mighty Lightning Z had eluded us. Often one of the fastest cards on the market for each GPU series, the Lightning is always a fan favourite. Overengineered for big overclocks, faster performance, and even the aesthetics are dialled up to 11.
MSI has decked the card out with their latest TRI-FROZR cooler design. It features three TORX 3.0 fans over a massive heatsink to ensure maximum attack at all times. All this is mounted into a durable chassis, with a carbon backplate for added strength and heat dissipation. All this means a boost clock of 1770 MHz, and 14Gbps memory speed.
The madness doesn’t end there either, with a custom OLED side panel on the GPU to flex your custom images, performance stats and more. Check out the product video below first, then we’ll unbox this monster!
Features
Core/Memory
- Boost Clock / Memory Speed
1770 MHz / 14Gbps
- 11GB GDDR6
- DisplayPort x 3 / HDMI x 1 / USB Type-C x 1
TRI-FROZR Thermal Design
- Using three of the award-winning TORX Fans 3.0 with Double Ball Bearings.
- Using groundbreaking aerodynamic techniques, the heatsink is optimized for efficient heat dissipation.
Phantom of Lightning
- Taking RGB to the next level which includes the fans, this feature will provide various stunning visuals effects.
Carbon Backplate
- The full carbon backplate strengthens the card but also enhances thermal conductivity using a thick heat pipe and thermal pads.
Dynamic Dashboard
- Keep an eye on clocks and temps in real-time or show off your own personal animations with this customizable OLED panel through Dragon Center software.
Dragon Center
- A consolidated platform that offers all the software functionality for your MSI Gaming product.
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official MSI product page here.
What MSI Had to Say
MSI LIGHTNING graphics cards are engineered for perfection. Using the best components and industry-leading design technologies, MSI LIGHTNING graphics cards have been at the top of the overclocking world for years. Advanced cooling, cutting edge features and a premium quality experience make it the best choice for those looking for top level performance. – MSI