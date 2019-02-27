MSI RTX 2080 Ti Lightning Z Graphics Card Review

MSI RTX 2080 Ti Lightning Z

We’ve tested a few high-end RTX 2080 Ti cards so far, but the until now, the mighty Lightning Z had eluded us. Often one of the fastest cards on the market for each GPU series, the Lightning is always a fan favourite. Overengineered for big overclocks, faster performance, and even the aesthetics are dialled up to 11.

MSI has decked the card out with their latest TRI-FROZR cooler design. It features three TORX 3.0 fans over a massive heatsink to ensure maximum attack at all times. All this is mounted into a durable chassis, with a carbon backplate for added strength and heat dissipation. All this means a boost clock of 1770 MHz, and 14Gbps memory speed.

The madness doesn’t end there either, with a custom OLED side panel on the GPU to flex your custom images, performance stats and more. Check out the product video below first, then we’ll unbox this monster!

Features

Core/Memory

Boost Clock / Memory Speed

1770 MHz / 14Gbps

DisplayPort x 3 / HDMI x 1 / USB Type-C x 1

TRI-FROZR Thermal Design

Using three of the award-winning TORX Fans 3.0 with Double Ball Bearings.

Using groundbreaking aerodynamic techniques, the heatsink is optimized for efficient heat dissipation.

Phantom of Lightning

Taking RGB to the next level which includes the fans, this feature will provide various stunning visuals effects.

Carbon Backplate

The full carbon backplate strengthens the card but also enhances thermal conductivity using a thick heat pipe and thermal pads.

Dynamic Dashboard

Keep an eye on clocks and temps in real-time or show off your own personal animations with this customizable OLED panel through Dragon Center software.

Dragon Center

A consolidated platform that offers all the software functionality for your MSI Gaming product.

Specifications

What MSI Had to Say

MSI LIGHTNING graphics cards are engineered for perfection. Using the best components and industry-leading design technologies, MSI LIGHTNING graphics cards have been at the top of the overclocking world for years. Advanced cooling, cutting edge features and a premium quality experience make it the best choice for those looking for top level performance. – MSI

Product Trailer