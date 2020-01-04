MSI RX 5600 XT Mech Graphics Cards Range Leaks

The more we see of leaks surrounding the upcoming AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards, the more we become convinced that they are going to be formally announced or revealed at CES 2020. I mean, only yesterday did we see a detailed leak surrounding the upcoming ASRock GPU from the range.

Well, today it seems that in a report via Videocardz, it’s the turn of MSI. Images and details of both of their upcoming 5600 XT ‘Mech’ graphics cards have leaked online including some idea as to their respective specifications. Let’s take a look!

MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT ‘Mech’ Graphics Cards

In the report, the two graphics cards confirmed from the MSI ‘Mech’ range will essentially look very similar. The only notable difference between them is that one is an overclocked version.

MSI RX 5600 XT MECH OC – Clocked at 1185/1420/1600 MHz – Base/ Game/Boost

MSI RX 5600 XT MECH non-OC- Clocked at 1130/1375/1560 MHz

So, why the two versions? Well, the non-overclocked model likely represents the ‘reference’ version/speeds we can expect from AMD.

What Do We Think?

Well, they look exactly like MSI ‘Mech’ graphics cards. So that’s always something of a positive given how well that style is generally accepted within the community.

In terms of specifications, the clock speeds for the OC model do also seem to largely fall in line with other designs seen to date. We can, therefore, pretty much accept this as being the ‘standard’ for the 5600 XT.

With CES 2020 kicking off in just 2 days, however, we (all going well) shouldn’t have too much longer to wait to find out!

What do you think? Are you excited about the new AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards? If so, which is generally your preferred manufacturer? – Let us know in the comments!