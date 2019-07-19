MSI RX 5700 ‘Mech’ Graphics Card Image Leaks Online

Earlier this month MSI revealed some images of one of their upcoming custom RX 5700 graphics cards. With the first custom models of the AMD Radeon 5700 (and XT) models expected to arrive this September, there is, as you might expect, quite a lot of curiosity surrounding how much more performance AIB partners will be able to squeeze out of it. Enough to get it on par with the Nvidia 2070 ‘Super’? Probably not, but we are hoping!

In a report via Videocardz, however, a 2nd image has now been released showing another upcoming release. Specifically, the MSI RX 5700 ‘Mech’.

MSI RX 5700 ‘Mech’

The ‘Mech’, as pictured above, will likely represent the non-XT version of the graphics card. Further down in this article you can see the prior leak which was (more than likely) the XT version.

These two cards, however, only represent what is believed to be 8 planned releases in the series. It seems that MSI is treating the RX 5700 very seriously. Likely due to its solid performance and far more consumer-friendly price point.

What Do We Think?

The design looks very similar to their current ‘Ventus’ models and, as you can see in the range listed above, there is no mention of that brand here. As such, perhaps for this release, ‘Mech’ is supplanting the ‘Ventus’ brand.

Will all manufacturers expected to release their models this September, however, expect the glut of news and reveals within the next few weeks!

What do you think? Are you looking at getting a custom AMD RX 5700 (XT) graphics card? If so, which manufacturer do you prefer? – Let us know in the comments!