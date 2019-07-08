MSI RX 5700 With Custom Cooler Arriving in August

Non-Blower Style Cooler Options

MSI RX 5700 series video cards that are not using stock cooling are apparently on the way soon. That is according to leaked slides from German website Hardwareluxx. These slides are from an MSI partner convention and it confirms seven different custom models.

As the embargo lifted on Sunday, it is clear that all the Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700XT sported the same cooler design. Although various clock speeds might explain the reason for some price variations.

Which Custom MSI RX 5700 Models Are Coming?

MSI’s RX 5700 custom line up includes three RX 5700 models (Gaming X, Mech OC, and Air Boost), and four RX 5700 XT models (Gaming X, Evoke OC, Mech OC, and Air Boost). From previous generation units, we already know that the Air Boost units will also have a blower-style cooler. Otherwise, all other models will use downward blowing fans which exhaust inside the case.

The shroud of the Mech OC variant in particular looks a lot like MSI’s RX 570/RX580 Armor design. It also uses TORX 2.0 fan and will include a pre-installed backplate.

According to Hardwareluxx, these video cards will arrive sometime in August. So users who wish a quieter running RX 5700/RX 5700XT will simply have to wait at least one more month.

There is no pricing information available yet. Although if you are interested in seeing how much the new Navi cards are with stock cooling, check out this article.

If you are interested in seeing how well these new GPUs stack up against NVIDIA’s offering, you can check out our full review here.