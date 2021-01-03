MSI Says Intel Rocket Lake-S CPUs Will Release in Late March

With CES 2021 set to kick off in just under 2-week time, we already have more than a few hints suggesting that a lot of new hot tech will be officially unveiled at the event. In terms of processors, however, Intel’s 11th-gen Rocket Lake-S platform is undoubtedly one of the more interesting announcements anticipated by consumers. In something that may have accidentally let the cat out of the bag a little early, however, following a report via Videocardz, MSI has confirmed (or at least said) that Rocket Lake-S will be released at around the end of March.

Intel Rocket Lake-S

The post below reportedly came from MSI’s South Korean based social media channel and in it, while they confirm that their existing Intel 400-series motherboards will support Rocket Lake-S (which isn’t overly surprising given that they’re both going to utilize the LGA1200 socket platform) they also went onto say that the new and upcoming processors will be released in (or around) late March.

What Does This Mean?

Well, for Intel, this little snippet of news from MSI may have accidentally given away one of the biggest key points from their Rocket Lake-S launch. We should, of course, note that there is nothing yet categorically confirming that Rocket Lake-S will be on the announcement menu at CES 2021. We have, however, seen more than enough rumors, hints, and speculation over the last month to suggest it is happening.

Albeit, I don’t know if it’s just me, but if they were to be announced at CES 2021, and it was for this late March release date, that does seem like quite a notable period between the launch and release, but in fairness nothing entirely out of the ordinary either!

