MSI Sets New DDR4 Memory Overclocking World Record

It is perhaps quite surprising when you hear that DDR4 RAM has (more or less) been on the market now for 5 years. Given that length of time, you may have been forgiven for thinking that in terms of its potential (specifically in overclocking) it may have been pushed as far as it could go. MSI, however, would clearly disagree.

In a report via TechPowerUp, MSI has just set a new world record for DDR4 RAM speed of a (hugely impressive) 5902Mhz. Is this the peak of stable performance for current-gen RAM?

MSI Sets New RAM World Record

At the time of writing, the highest ‘out of the box’ RAM speed you can buy is around 4200Mhz. Some reasonably decent overclocking might push that up to around the 4500Mhz mark, but anything beyond that really starts to fall into ‘professional overclocking’ territory.

Achieving 5902Mhz (from MSI’s in-house overclocker Kovan Yang), therefore, is clearly exceptionally impressive. MSI was, however, keen to point out that this was achieved using their MSI’s MPG Z390I GAMING EDGE AC motherboard with HyperX Predator DDR4 memory. Oh… and some liquid nitrogen for coolant.

What Do We Think?

In terms of home usage, this is, of course, entirely impractical. It is, however, fair of MSI to make note of their motherboard. Why? Well, it must have been working just as hard as the RAM to keep things stable.

Can this record be broken again? Possibly. DDR4 memory is, however, clearly approaching its limits. With DDR5 expected (hopefully) in the next year (or two) it will, of course, set this world record speed business in full motion again! For the moment, however, kudos goes to MSI.

You can learn more about the upcoming DDR5 memory via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with this record? Do you think it will be beaten again before the release of DDR5 memory? – Let us know in the comments!