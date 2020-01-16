MSI Showcases Their Latest Hardware at CES 2020

We already saw a fantastic range of new monitors from MSI at CES 2020. However, they’ve certainly got a lot more to offer. First up, their MAG X570 Tomahawk WiFi motherboard, as well as their MEG X570 Unify. Admittedly, they’re not “new” products, but they’re still some of their hero products for 2020 and the best on offer for the current crop of AMD Ryzen 3rd Gen CPUs.

The same is true of their RTX 2080 Ti Lightning Z, we’ve already reviewed it, but it’s still one of the fastest GPUs in the world right now.

Then we have their fantastically clean looking new peripherals. The main focus being on the CK40 keyboard and the CM30 Mouse. What’s cool is that they’re both built for silence. The keyboard has silent scissor switches and a stain-repellent coating to keep that crisp white finish. The mouse features the new Kailh Silent switches too.

Keeping with that white theme, their new CH40 in-ear wireless earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0, fast-pairing, and apparently even offer 5G connectivity, although how that works remains to be seen.

One thing I did love was this concept PC case/coffee table. It’s enormous and features Qi charging, a liquid-cooled gaming PC, wireless peripherals, and a fold-away ultra-wide monitor. Not gonna lie, I would use this a lot if it was mine!

Back to reality for a while, their new Sekira 500P is looking fantastic too. an ATX mid-tower with support for plenty of high-end hardware.

Tempered glass side panels, but with a high airflow side ventilation design. and noise isolated aluminium front panel.

A huge dust filter with front panel radiator support.

Need something smaller? The MAG Forge 100R looks pretty cool too. It’ll take an ATX motherboard, feature ARGB front panel lighting, and also has tempered glass.

eTeknix is excited to bring you more amazing coverage from CES 2020 in Las Vegas. To keep up with the latest, be sure to keep an eye on our CES 2020 news section here. Of course, you can also keep up with the latest information on our social media channels (links below). Love to read? Stick to eTeknix.com, but if you’re wanting the latest video coverage, you’ll find that on our YouTube channel.

Thank You

We would like to say a massive thank you to all of our sponsors for this event. It wouldn’t be possible to be here in Las Vegas, checking out the latest tech, without the continued support of these brands, as well as our readers. Thank you!

Thoughts?

What has been your favourite thing from CES 2020? Perhaps you want us to go check out a booth or a brand at the show? Why not let us know in the comments section or on social media.