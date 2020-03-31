MSI Stealth GS66 – The New Ultimate Laptop Specification?

On April 2nd, we are expecting to see (presuming all goes well) both Intel and Nvidia revealing their latest laptop technology releases. Specifically, and respectively, the Comet Lake-H processor and ‘Super’ mobile graphics adaptor. In terms of potential combinations, this already sounds like a pretty potent pairing!

In terms of actual releases, however, a report via Videocardz has found that the MSI Stealth GS66 may be one of the first releases to use this technology and, based on the specification, it’s almost certainly going to be one of the most powerful laptops available on the market!

MSI Stealth GS66

While MSI is releasing 5 models based on this exciting new tech combo, of all the releases, the Stealth GS66-105GS is undoubtedly the most eye-catching. Featuring an Intel i9-10980HK and an Nvidia 2080 Super, in terms of laptop releases, this probably isn’t just going to be the most powerful specs available, it’s also probably going to have the considerable beating of the vast majority of desktop builds.

How Much Will it Cost?

Coming with 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD, as you’ve probably guessed, this laptop release from MSI isn’t cheap. In fact, taking into consideration exchange rates and probable taxes, the MSI Stealth GS66-105GS will cost a minimum of £2,400. That’s rather a lot of money!

As above though, this has all the makings of being the most powerful laptop ever released!

What Do We Think?

We’ve said on many occasions now that 2020 is shaping up to be one the biggest years for laptops in recent memory. Not only for the release of the Comet Lake-H and Nvidia Super Mobile platforms but lest we forget, AMD’s Ryzen 4000 mobile series is only just around the corner.

If you are, therefore, in the market for a new laptop, particularly one that has the potential to last you a good few years at the bleeding edge of gaming, things are certainly looking good for you!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

