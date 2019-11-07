MSI TRX40 PRO Threadripper Motherboard Images Leak

If the rumours are to be believed, then today will mark the official unveiling by AMD of their 3rd-generation Threadripper processors. That is, at least, the theory.

With speculation of limited supplies, however, this reveal may turn out to be a rather tame dragon. Well, at least beyond the realms of the expected motherboard releases that will undoubtedly have a coinciding launch.

In a report via Videocardz, however, it seems that MSI motherboard designs may have slipped out the doors a little early as images of at least two of their upcoming TRX40 motherboards have leaked online.

MSI TRX40 PRO Motherboards

Given that these are designed to work with the latest AMD Threadripper Processor releases, it should, of course, come as no surprise to learn that these are specifically designed and angled towards the HEDT market.

If you did need a better clue than that, however, they are there in the pictures. For example, the 8 RAM slots and 4 16x PCIe ports should be a pretty firm indicator. In regards specifically to the two models, well, as the names might suggest, one comes with a WiFi6 module and the other with a 10G card.

When Will They Be Released?

Well, in theory, these motherboards may potentially launch at some point today. Which is the 7th of November for the sake of clarity. This is still the best-known confirmed release date for the AMD 3rd-generation processors and, as noted above, compatible motherboard launches generally come in tandem. Don’t get us wrong though. This date is still subject to change and nothing is confirmed until is happens!

If nothing else, however, we at least have one of our first ‘windows’ into what we can expect from MSI.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the new AMD Threadripper Processors? – Let us know in the comments!