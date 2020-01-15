MSI Unleashed Their Latest Monitors at CES 2020

The PC monitor market is one that never settles. There’s always something a little bit better on the horizon, and it seems MSI is eager to stay at the forefront of it all. Take their new MAG381CQR, a 2300R curved gaming monitor that features a stunning ultrawide 34-inch panel, as well as a secondary mini OLED display to give you realtime system stats and information. I love that it uses a little jog wheel too, rather than some cruddy touch controls, which almost always suck on monitors.

It also features a mighty resolution of 3840 x 1600, as well as a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response rate, making it amazing for content creation and gaming.

What if you need something a little more portable? Their new MAG161 portable monitor is powered via a single Type-C cable. You can use this with your laptop or mobile device easily enough as it’s just plug-and-play. It’s 1080p with a 60Hz panel. However, a 120Hz and 240Hz version is on the way too.

Then we have their new MAG342CQR. It features a 3440 x 1440 panel, as well as a 144 Hz refresh rate, making it great for gamers. It’s also the first 1000R curved gaming monitor on the market and features a 31.5″ panel.

