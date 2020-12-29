MSI Unveils AMD 500/400-Series Motherboard BIOS Updates

MSI, a world-leading gaming motherboard brand, has today announced the release of its new and latest BIOS update for their AMD 500-series and 400-series motherboards. The latest AGESA Combo PI V2 1.1.9.0 beta BIOS has initially been released for MEG X570 GODLIKE, MEG X570 UNIFY, MEG B550 UNIFY / UNIFY-X, MPG B550 GAMING EDGE WIFI and MAG B550M MORTAR / MORTAR WIFI designs with more updates to come in the very near future for other models.

MSI AMD 500/400-Series Motherboard BIOS Updates

In announcing the release of their latest BIOS update, MSI has confirmed that support has now officially been added for the AMD Curve Optimizer feature, as well as support for PCIe Resizable BAR function for NVIDIA graphics cards (in addition to compatible AMD ones).

In regards to any 500 or 400 series motherboards not listed above, however, MSI has confirmed that all remaining models will be able to download their particular BIOS update in January 2021.

Where Can I Get My Update?

If you want to make the update to the latest BIOS version, you will find the update available to download through your motherboard’s official product website. In addition, if you want to learn how to do this, you can check out the guide MSI has provided via the link here!

Updating your BIOS isn’t difficult, but it can be a scary process for the newcomer so make sure to do all your reading first and we’re sure the process will be fine!

What do you think? How often do you update your BIOS? – Let us know in the comments!