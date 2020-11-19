MSI Unveils its Radeon RX 6800 Series Graphics Cards

MSI is proud to officially announce its Radeon RX 6800 Series graphics cards, powered by the groundbreaking AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture. MSI Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics cards provide new levels of performance, incredible visual fidelity, and advanced features to power amazing 4K gaming experiences.

AMD RDNA2 gaming architecture at the core of the MSI Radeon RX 6800 Series is designed to deliver the optimal combination of performance and efficiency. It features a breakthrough high-speed design and enhanced power efficiency, designed to deliver higher performance with lower power consumption, and a new cache hierarchy designed to minimize data movement, latency and power usage. In addition, support for DirectX 12 Ultimate offers a powerful blend of raytracing, compute and rasterized effects to elevate games to a new level of realism.

MSI Radeon RX 6800 Series Graphics Cards

AMD Infinity Cache – A high-performance, last-level data cache suitable for 4K and 1440p gaming with the highest level of detail enabled. 128 MB of on-die cache dramatically reduces latency1 and power consumption2, delivering higher overall gaming performance compared to traditional architectural designs.

AMD Smart Access Memory3 – An exclusive feature of systems with AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors, AMD B550 and X570 motherboards and Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards. It gives AMD Ryzen processors greater access to the high-speed GDDR6 graphics memory to help accelerate CPU processing and provide an increase in gaming performance.

DirectX Raytracing (DXR) – Adding a high performance, fixed-function Ray Accelerator engine to each compute unit, AMD RDNA 2-based graphics cards are optimized to deliver real-time lighting, shadow and reflection realism with DXR. When paired with AMD FidelityFX, which enables hybrid rendering, developers can combine rasterized and ray-traced effects to ensure an optimal combination of image quality and performance.

MSI Radeon RX 6800 Gaming Trio Series

GAMING TRIO has been refreshed with a new look while maintaining the same great balance between performance, cooling and low-noise that gamers have come to trust. Mystic Light adorns the exterior of the graphics card, illuminating color in sync with the rest of the PC through Mystic Light Sync and Ambient Link, all controlled with the Dragon Center software utility.

Torx Fan 4.0 – A new fan design features pairs of fan blades bound together with an outer link, forming a rim that focuses airflow into the updated TRI FROZR 2 cooling system.

Availability

The Radeon RX 6800 Series reference products are available now (although we used the term ‘available’ loosely), and the Radeon RX 6800 GAMING TRIO Series are expected to be released on the 25th of November, 2020. – For more information, you can check out the official MSI website via the link here!

