MSI Unveils New Look with RTX 20-Series Video Card Launch

Twin Frozr No More

With the official launch of NVIDIA‘s next generation RTX 20-Series GPUs, MSI is also revamping their GeForce product line. Gone is the familiar Red Dragon Twin Frozr shroud design which has launched MSI’s gaming brand.

In its place is the new upgraded triple-fan Gaming X Trio for the flagship model. This is now followed by another triple-fan option under the ‘Duke’ series. Both of these cards come factory-overclocked beyond the reference specs.

MSI is not completely moving to triple fan designs however, as they still have a dual fan option. Now it will go by the ‘Ventus’ series brand.

There will also be a liquid-cooled SeaHawk variant, featuring the familiar hybrid air-water cooling design. This comes with a 120mm radiator AIO liquid cooler pre-attached on the card. The VRM components on the PCB itself is cooled by a blower style fan.

Lastly for the traditionalists, MSI will also offer a rear exhaust-only Aero version as well. This has a single 80mm blower style fan and is ideal for cramped enclosures.

Do These Have RGB LEDs?

Both the MSI Gaming X Trio and Duke series will feature RGB LEDs on the side, with the Gaming X Trio having more on the shroud. These are controllable via the Mystic Light Sync software.

How Much Are These Video Cards?

The top-end MSI Gaming X Trio and Duke models are the first available for pre-order in the UK.

The RTX 2080 Ti DUKE costs £1139.99, while the Gaming X Trio RTX 2080 Ti costs £1159.99. Their RTX 2080 equivalent on the other hand cost £789.99 for the Duke and £814.99 for the Gaming X Trio model.