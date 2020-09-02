MSI Unveils its Oculux NXG253R 360Hz eSports Gaming Monitor

MSI, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of true gaming hardware, is proudly expanding the hardware possibilities for gamers. This time, they have announced the launch of its latest flat eSports Gaming Monitor: the Oculux NXG253R.

MSI Oculux NXG253R supports the latest NVIDIA G-SYNC technology, accompanied by an extremely high refresh rate of 360Hz and a fast response time of 1 ms GTG, giving gamers the smoothest gaming experience. The mystic light feature allows you to personalize your gaming rig, giving you a full grip of your game in a blink of an eye. In addition to providing the best hardware performance, MSI is committed to providing players with the best gaming experience, cooperating with NVIDIA, and introducing the latest NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer function.

MSI Oculux NXG253R 360Hz eSports Gaming Monitor

NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer is a revolutionary system latency measurement tool integrated in new MSI Oculux NXG253R 360Hz G-SYNC Esports displays arriving this Fall. PC performance for competitive gaming is about responsiveness — how quickly your display updates after mouse clicks or movements. The Reflex Latency Analyzer detects clicks coming from the mouse and then measures the time it takes for the resulting pixels (i.e. a gun muzzle flash) to change on screen. This type of measurement has been virtually impossible for gamers to do before now, requiring over $7000 in specialized high-speed cameras and equipment. Reflex Latency Analyzer provides a much more complete and accurate understanding of mouse, PC, and display performance. Now with Reflex Latency Analyzer, competitive gamers can start a match with confidence, knowing their system is operating exactly as it should be.

Features

NVIDIA G-SYNC Technology

MSI Oculux NXG253R is the first MSI gaming monitor that utilized the extremely coveted NVIDIA G-SYNC technology. With the NVIDIA G-SYNC technology, Oculux NXG253R can produce stunning tearing-free visuals. This gives gamers a buttery smooth gaming experience and allows gamers to react to scenes that are true to the situation.

Extremely High Refresh Rate & Short Response Time

The MSI Oculux NXG253R is equipped with 360Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time. It will undoubtedly be beneficial to professional gamers, especially those that are involved in fast moving game genres. Games like first person shooters, fighters, racing sims, real-time strategy and sports will no longer look quirky since our monitor will be able to keep up with any FPS your graphic card produce.

NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer

MSI Oculux NXG253R 360Hz G-SYNC eSports displays now support the revolutionary NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer, giving competitive gamers an accurate measurement of system latency for the first time.

Although the products official website has not yet been launched, you can check it out (to see if it has gone live) via the link here!

