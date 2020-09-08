MSI Unveils the AMD Powered Alpha 15 & 17 Laptops

As digital games are quickly emerging as one of the world’s favorite pastimes, gaming laptop giant MSI continues to produce innovative laptops to meet the diverse demands of gamers. MSI’s all-AMD laptops, Alpha 15 and 17, are making a strong comeback with more powerful specifications, offering the latest 7 nm-powered AMD mobile processor and graphics technology.

MSI Alpha 15 & 17 Laptops

Designed for gamers looking for the most advanced technology, MSI’s all-AMD Alpha 15 and 17 gaming laptops combine the cutting-edge hardware of up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800H mobile processor and AMD Radeon RX 5600M graphics, which together offer desktop-class performance as an appealing and affordable option for mainstream gamers. As the chart indicates, the 7 nm combination significantly expedites the speed and performance for multitasking, heavy workloads, or playing popular games like “Grand Theft Auto V”, “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” and “Borderlands 3”.

Smooth Gaming Experience with AMD FreeSync Premium 144 Hz Display

Refresh rate is pivotal for gaming. Alpha 15 and 17 are uncompromising when it comes to display. The premium package, with the optional 144 Hz AMD FreeSync Premium display, delivers bright and surprising color accuracy along with a smooth and tear-free gaming experience. This allows gamers to enjoy the most vibrant visual and immersive gaming experience without missing a frame.

Upscale Picks Among Gaming Laptops

The matte finish chassis is smaller than its competitors within the same class, while offering enough room to include high-end components. The Alpha 15 and 17 offer substantial value with a per-key RGB gaming keyboard, upgraded Giant Speakers. MSI’s revolutionary Cooler Boost 5 thermal solution ensures an uninterrupted gaming experience. The Alpha series is equipped with a total of 7 heat pipes to ensure maximum airflow for extreme gaming.

The Alpha series remains a rarity among modern gaming laptops. With its solid performance, this series of gaming laptops is an appealing solution for gamers looking for high-performance hardware that doesn’t cost a fortune.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

Although MSI has yet to confirm a specific release date or MSRP for these new gaming laptop releases, if you want to learn more about these and their other products, you can visit their official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!