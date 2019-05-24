MSI Unveils the MPG Sekira 500 Series Gaming Chassis

High-End Gaming Chassis Line from MSI

MSI is further expanding their chassis offering with the introduction of the MPG Sekira 500 series. This includes three initial models, all with dual 4mm tempered glass. These are the MPG Sekira 500G, MPG Sekira 500X and MPG Sekira 500P.

The 500X features tempered glass on the front and top as well. On the other hand, the 500G has rose gold accents and solid brushed aluminium panels. Lastly, the 500P has a similar design to the 500G, except it has a silver accent instead of rose gold.

Unlike the 500X which only has four 3.5″ HDD bays, both the 500P and 500G support up to six 3.5″ HDD drives. These pull out from the left side and are integrated into the PSU shroud.

What Features Do These MPG Sekira 500 Chassis Have?



Aside from the dual tempered glass design, these cases are ready for vertical GPU mounting.

It also has built-in addressable RGB LED lighting support with an 8-port ARGB LED hub. This provides 7 built-in LED effects and is accessible via the front panel IO.

As for liquid cooling, the top part has an extractable radiator bracket design. This makes it much easier to install components without any clearance concerns. Radiators up to 360mm and 280mm in size can also fit inside conveniently.

For more information, visit the official MSI press release announcement site.