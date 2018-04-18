 MSI Updates Workstation Notebook Line with 8th Gen Intel CPUs

MSI Workstation Notebook Series Updated

MSI not only announced their slim Vortex W25 workstation PC, they are also revamping their worksation notebooks. These powerful portable units are now equipped with the latest 8th Generation Intel Core or Xeon CPUs, paired with NVIDIA Quadro GPUs. These models include the 15.6″ WE63, 17.3″ WE73, 17.3″ WT75 and the 15.6″ WS63. Users can expect a performance boost of about 40 to 50 percent on average over previous HQ-class Kaby Lake CPUs. Coffee Lake-H also presents a higher core count which benefits professionals greatly.

Aside from a CPU upgrade, these notebooks are now also Windows Hello-compatible with the addition of a fingerprint reader. The WT75 notebook also gets a smartcard reader built-in. However, most of the features are retained from the previous generation notebooks.

In terms of display, the WE63 and WS63 2018 series is available in either a 1080p monitor with a 94% NTSC coverage or a 3840 x 2160 IPS display with 72% NTSC coverage. As for the WT75 and WE73, its 1080p option provides 94% NTSC coverage, while the 3840 x 2160 IPS option has 100% AdobeRGB coverage.

GPU options include Quadro P2000 or P1000 for the WE63. Meanwhil, the WT75 is available with either a Quadro P5200, P4200 or P3200. The WS63 can be equipped with the Quadro P4200, P3200 and P2000. Lastly, the WE73 is available with a Quadro P3200 or P2000.

When Will These Updated Workstation Notebooks Be Available?

According to MSI, these new WE, WT and WS series workstation notebooks will begin shipping summer 2018.