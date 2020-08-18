MSI VIGOR GK50 Elite Box White Mechanical Keyboard Review

MSI is one of the leading brands when it comes to gaming hardware. Much of what they create is tuned towards the gaming market, with high-end graphics cards, motherboards, PC cases, monitors and much more. Of course, today I’ll be focusing on their peripherals, as I have the brand new MSI VIGOR GK50 ELITE (yup, the product name is actually all-caps!) in for review. However, I also have their VIGOR WR01 Wrist Rest, which is sold separately.

MSI VIGOR GK50 ELITE

The MSI VIGOR GK50 ELITE is a high-end keyboard and comes equipped with just about every feature a PC gamer could ask for from a keyboard. You get a fully mechanical design, with the latest Kailh White Box Switch design. You get “aircraft” grade aluminium, which is to say… aluminium. Of course, this being 2020, there is full per-key RGB lighting so you go nuts with the lighting effects (or not). It’s all controllable through MSI‘s latest Dragon Center software too, so you can control all the lighting, hotkeys, macros, etc from there, as well as pair it up with other MSI devices.

Features

High-low keycap design with comfort: Fine-tune the lightning of your gear, create profiles, macros and sync up all your RGB hardware with Dragon Center.

Aircraft-Grade Aluminium: A brushed anodized aluminium frame makes the keyboard extremely sturdy, giving you a solid base for the most intense gaming.

Stunning per-key RGB lighting and various effects: VIGOR GK50 ELITE comes with stunning per-key RGB lighting and over 8 effect presets using the hotkeys. Numlock and Cap indicators also change for 100% effect across the whole keyboard.

Stand your ground in battle: The extremely steady Gaming Base right under the space bar provides increased support and improves anti-slip performance while gaming or typing.

Hotkeys for rapid control: Customize your keyboard lightning, set your direction, colours or mode and enjoy multiple media controls out of the box with dedicated hotkeys.

What MSI Had to Say

“The VIGOR GK50 ELITE comes with millions of colors and stunning per-key RGB lighting and different effects. The customized function allows you to create various and unique lighting effects via the MSI Dragon Center software.” – MSI