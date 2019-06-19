MSI X570 Motherboards Confirmed to At least Start at £180

MSI X570 Motherboards

With the upcoming release of the 3rd-generation of Ryzen processors comes a brand new range of motherboards featuring an impressive range of new features to try and get the best performance possible from all the latest components (and, of course, PCI-E 4.0).

In a report earlier this month, however, indications from ASUS suggested that unlike the prior X470 models, the new X570 was going to come at a significantly higher price tag. Well, in a report via TechPowerUp, it has been confirmed that MSI motherboards will start at a minimum of £180.

Price Increase

In direct comparison, this will essentially mean that the X570 range (across practically all manufacturers) will see a price increase of around 30%-40%. If you were hoping to snag one of the new X570 motherboards for less than £100, sadly you’re massively out of luck (and price range) here!

Based on the MSI price ranges leaked, the least expensive option is going to be the MSI MPG X570. Even then, however, that’s still a a minimum of £180.

Minimum

You may have noted that throughout this we have regularly used the word ‘minimum’. It’s been for a very deliberate reason. Despite these already seemingly a little costly, they are, in effect, the ‘base’ price. As such, when they actually hit retailers shelves, they’re likely going to increase a bit more.

Put simply, if you’re angling a new X570 motherboard to go with your new Ryzen 3700X, expect it to cost nearly as much. Yes, disappointing, but don’t forget that the X570’s are a significant step ahead.

What do you think? Disappointed with the prices? – Let us know in the comments!