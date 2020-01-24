MSI Z490 Comet Lake-S Motherboards Appear on EEC

Usually, one of the best early indicators of a product’s launch is when it gets registered with the EEC. Admittedly, this isn’t always reliable as often manufacturers will register products that never end up officially hitting shelves. With MSI registering a huge number of new motherboards, however, it seems that they’re more than ready for the upcoming launch of Intel’s Comet Lake-S processor range.

MSI Register Z490 Motherboards

In a report via Videocardz, MSI has just registered a whole bunch of new motherboards that are specifically designated as falling under the Z490 platform. The registration includes the follows:

Z490-A PRO (Standard ATX)

Creator Z490I (Mini-ITX)

MAG Z490 TOMAHAWK (Standard ATX)

MPG Z490M GAMING EDGE WIFI (Micro-ATX)

MPG Z490 GAMING PLUS (Standard ATX)

MEG Z490I UNIFY (Mini-ITX)

MEG Z490 UNIFY (Standard ATX)

MPG Z490 GAMING CARBON WIFI (Standard ATX)

MPG Z490 GAMING EDGE WIFI (Standard ATX)

MEG Z490 ACE (Standard ATX)

MEG Z490 GODLIKE (E-ATX)

What Do We Think?

Based on this list, it seems pretty clear that MSI plans to release a full line-up of motherboards for the Intel Comet Lake-S platform. Of these, it isn’t too much of a leap to suggest that the Z490 MEG Godlike will represent their top-tier ‘flagship’ design.

With Intel set to formally release the Comet Lake-S within the next couple of months, however, MSI certainly seems ready for it!

What do you think? Are you interested in the upcoming Intel Comet Lake-S processor? If so, which motherboard are you planning on getting? – Let us know in the comments!