MSI Z490 Comet Lake-S Motherboards Appear on EEC

/ 6 hours ago
msi logo mds

Usually, one of the best early indicators of a product’s launch is when it gets registered with the EEC. Admittedly, this isn’t always reliable as often manufacturers will register products that never end up officially hitting shelves. With MSI registering a huge number of new motherboards, however, it seems that they’re more than ready for the upcoming launch of Intel’s Comet Lake-S processor range.

MSI Register Z490 Motherboards

In a report via Videocardz, MSI has just registered a whole bunch of new motherboards that are specifically designated as falling under the Z490 platform. The registration includes the follows:

  • Z490-A PRO (Standard ATX)
  • Creator Z490I (Mini-ITX)
  • MAG Z490 TOMAHAWK (Standard ATX)
  • MPG Z490M GAMING EDGE WIFI (Micro-ATX)
  • MPG Z490 GAMING PLUS (Standard ATX)
  • MEG Z490I UNIFY (Mini-ITX)
  • MEG Z490 UNIFY (Standard ATX)
  • MPG Z490 GAMING CARBON WIFI (Standard ATX)
  • MPG Z490 GAMING EDGE WIFI (Standard ATX)
  • MEG Z490 ACE (Standard ATX)
  • MEG Z490 GODLIKE (E-ATX)
intel mds hyperthreading hyper threading

What Do We Think?

Based on this list, it seems pretty clear that MSI plans to release a full line-up of motherboards for the Intel Comet Lake-S platform. Of these, it isn’t too much of a leap to suggest that the Z490 MEG Godlike will represent their top-tier ‘flagship’ design.

With Intel set to formally release the Comet Lake-S within the next couple of months, however, MSI certainly seems ready for it!

What do you think? Are you interested in the upcoming Intel Comet Lake-S processor? If so, which motherboard are you planning on getting? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    Who Is Your Favourite Graphics Card Brand?

    View Results

  • Archives