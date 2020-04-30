MSI is back again with a new range of premium motherboards for gamers who seek the best gaming performance. From the mainstream gaming-focused MPG Z490 Gaming Carbon WiFi to the very high-end Z490 ACE, right up to the almighty Z490 Godlike, which I suspect will be one of the best motherboards in this whole launch. Of course, these are launching to compliment the impending launch of the new Intel 10th Gen CPUs!

MSI Z490 Motherboard Preview

Of course, we can’t show you any performance figures right now, as the CPUs are still pending release. What we can show you is a quick overview of the design, VRM, features, ports, and stuff like that, and there’s plenty of it all! Andy will walk you throw in the video below, or you can move onto the next few pages for some close-up images and my breakdown of it all.

Video Overview

CPUs

Of course, it’s not just about motherboards, as these will be launching to compliment the upcoming Intel Comet Lake-S desktop CPUs. That means we’ve got a new LGA 1200 socket on these motherboards to accommodate them. New CPUs from Intel pretty much always means a new socket these days, but we’re hoping to see plenty of attractive features for motherboard makers to make it an exciting prospect for those looking to upgrade their system, or even build a new one. The CPUs have leaked more than something built by British Layland. Check out the leaked prices and specifications here. However, all of these motherboards should be available with all the new CPUs, from the budget G-5900 right up to the flagship i9-10900K/KF.

More