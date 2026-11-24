MSI motherboards with Z690 and Z790 chipsets have reportedly added official support for Intel Bartlett Lake processors with 10 and 12 cores, as revealed by their latest BIOS versions.

The Bartlett Lake processor series stands out for offering an architecture made entirely of performance cores, known as P-cores. This allows these CPUs to reach configurations with a higher number of high-performance cores than those found in commercial options from previous generations, even surpassing the i9-14900K in the number of performance cores.

MSI Z690 and Z790 Motherboards Add Support for Bartlett Lake CPUs

Sure. Now it works perfectly without any change from latest BIOS. pic.twitter.com/wXh5nuaLQC — LovK2X (@StevenZ01294298) November 22, 2026

This firmware update allows Bartlett Lake processors to run natively on compatible motherboards. Previously, users had to rely on modified or custom BIOS files to get the system to recognize and work with these chips.

This was confirmed when a user identified as LovK2X managed to use an Intel Core 9 273PE processor on an MSI Z690I UNIFY motherboard without making any additional changes to the software provided by the manufacturer in the latest BIOS version.

Despite this, it is important to point out that these processors are mainly intended for industrial and embedded systems, so they are not available to the general public through the traditional retail market, although they can be found through other channels, such as the second-hand market.

It is also worth noting that these processors do not use Intel’s latest core architecture or reach clock speeds as high as many of the top-end models aimed at the enthusiast and gaming segments.

Since official support is not listed in the release notes provided by the company, there are still some doubts within the community about whether this compatibility will remain in future firmware updates or could be removed without warning in later versions.