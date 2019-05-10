Multiplayer Predator Game Announced for PS4

Predator Hunting Grounds

When it comes to video games, I think it’s fair to say that the Predator franchise has been treated about the same as the films. Some excellent examples and some definitely better forgotten. It has, however, been more than a little while since we saw an official video game based on the character.

Following the release of a trailer, however, it’s time to head to the chopper as a brand new Predator game is on the way and it’s a concept that’s more than a little interesting.

Multiplayer

The game will reportedly take a multiplayer approach with 4 humans having to achieve tasks while being hunted by a player-controlled Predator. While it’s a concept that sounds amazing, it sounds more than a little like Dead By Daylight to me… Not, of course, that such a thing would make me complain.

Others have made comparisons to Evolve which I hope is in the concept only. That game, to me, only ever spoke of missed potential.

When Is It Out?

Although an exact release date hasn’t been given, Predator Hunting Ground will release as a PlayStation 4 exclusive at point some in 2020. Sorry PC and Xbox owners, for the time being, this one isn’t for you.

The trailer does, however, give us more than a little hope that they can pull this off. Specifically, to breathe some much needed fresh life into a franchise that has, in gaming terms, deserved much better than it got. Fingers crossed!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this release? – Let us know in the comments!