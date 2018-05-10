Mushkin Announces the Pilot Series M.2 NVme SSDs

SM2262 + 3D TLC = Mushkin Pilot SSD

Mushkin is finally launching their latest M.2 form factor PCIe NVMe SSD called the ‘Pilot’. This drive uses the Silicon Motion SM2262 NVMe 1.3 controller paired with 3D TLC memory. The result is an astounding 2710 MB/s sequential read and 1755 MB/s sequential write speed according to Mushkin. If that is not impressive enough, it dos up to 283, 000 IOPS on 4K random read, and 280, 000 IOPS on 4K random writes*. Furthermore, Mushkin claims that it has under 0.1ms seek time.

*Max sequential speeds measured using CrystalDiskMark 5.2.1 x64. Max IOPS measured using IOMeter 1.1 with 4-thread, 128 queue depth per thread

The Pilot series also boasts their Enhanced Data-Protection Suite. This includes:

Built-in LDPC ECC

End-to-end data path protection

Data shaping for increased endurance

StaticDataRefresh for ensuring data integrity

Global wear-leveling for extending lifespan

What Capacity Options are Available for the Pilot SSDs?

Although the M.2 drive they showed at CES was a 2TB model, they are only announcing up to 1TB capacity so far. Other capacity options include 120GB, 250GB and 500GB.

They have not stated the pricing yet, although they are generally aggressive when it comes to that. So expect competitive prices.

All Pilot drives are covered with a 3-year warranty.