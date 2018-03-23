Mushkin Introduces the Source SATA SSD Series

New SATA SSD Series from Mushkin

Mushkin is announcing their latest line of solid-state drives called the Source series. Internally, it uses a Silicon Motion SM2258XT controller with 3D TLC NAND. The Source drive is capable of read speeds up to 560MB/s, as well as 520MB/s write speeds. In terms of 4K random read/write it does up to 75,000/81,000 IOPS.

What Capacity Size Options Are Available?

The drive comes in 2.5″ SATA form and is 7mm thick. In terms of capacity, Mushkin provides options for 120GB, 250GB and 500GB, with plans to release a 1TB version as well.

Each drive comes with a 3-year warranty and a mean-time before failure rating of 1,500,000 hours.

Are There M.2 Options?

According to the official press release, there are M.2 2280 versions that are going to be available as well. Although only the 120GB, 250GB, and 500GB SATA drives are currently listed in stores and have prices.

How Much Are These Mushkin Source SATA SSDs?

Amazon now has the 120GB, 250GB and 500GB capacities available with the following prices:

120GB = $38.99

250GB = $62.99

500GB = $109.99

