Mushkin’s Latest SSD and RAM @ CES 2020

Mushkin is always an interesting brand to me, as they rarely try to push market trends or steal the spotlight. However, what they do, they do really well. We’ve seen plenty of fantastic products from them in the past, and going at their own pace has always worked out well for them in the past.

First up, they had their new Blackline RGB memory with the new Frostbyte heatsink. Unfortunately, while it will be RGB, they had to 3Dprint the mockup of the lightbar on this one, it just wasn’t ready in time for the show. However, I think this will be their first RGB memory kit. As I said, they’re never quick to jump on the bandwagon. They will offer a non-RGB version also.

Next up, we have their updated Source Q SSD. It now features QLC Flash to allow for a much lower price point, but will still be available between 500GB and 2TB models. It does use the Silicon Motion controller, so it’ll still give a competitive 560MB/s read and 515MB/s write, basically maxing out SATA III.

Their Carbon X external SSD looks fantastic too, with a durable outer casing and heatsink, it features internal NVMe storage that operates over USB 3.0. It’ll hit 1000 MB/s read and write, and for now, it’ll come in sizes up to 1TB.

Finally, we have their new PCIe Gen4 drives, the EON. The standard EON will use the SM2267 controller, while the Pro will use the SM2264 controller. What’s impressive is that the standard one will go from 500GB to 4TB, while the Pro will max out at 16TB. As you could expect, massive read and write speeds from both drives.

We’ll update you with availability and pricing as soon as we have more information.

eTeknix is excited to bring you more amazing coverage from CES 2020 in Las Vegas. To keep up with the latest, be sure to keep an eye on our CES 2020 news section here. Of course, you can also keep up with the latest information on our social media channels (links below). Love to read? Stick to eTeknix.com, but if you’re wanting the latest video coverage, you’ll find that on our YouTube channel.

Thank You

We would like to say a massive thank you to all of our sponsors for this event. It wouldn’t be possible to be here in Las Vegas, checking out the latest tech, without the continued support of these brands, as well as our readers. Thank you!

Thoughts?

What has been your favourite thing from CES 2020? Perhaps you want us to go check out a booth or a brand at the show? Why not let us know in the comments section or on social media.