Myst 25th Anniversary Collection Kickstarter Campaign Now Live

Myst 25th Anniversary Collection on Kickstarter

A Kickstarter campaign has been launched for the 25th Anniversary Collection of the legendary puzzle game Myst. The campaign is for crowd-funding an anthology of seven myst games in one package. Plus, some bonus physical items which were inspired by the game. The 25th anniversary collection is of course, updated for modern systems and is for Windows 10. Unsurprisingly, even before the news spread out, the game is already fully funded and then some. The original goal is $247,500 USD. However, at the time of writing this article, it is now at $411,000+ with 43 more days to go. The campaign is by Cyan Worlds themselves, so unlike the cancelled Tomb Raider 1,2,3 remaster, this one is official.

What About Other Operating Systems?

So far only Windows 10 is guaranteed. Despite the fact that Myst actually started as a Mac-first title. According to Cyan Worlds, maintaining these games now for Mac means rebuilding from scratch. Which means that it would cost a lot more to produce. However, according to Cyan Worlds, despite the fact that most of the Anniversary Collection games are not MacOS compatible, they will continue to work to update or rebuild some of them. Admittedly, they are still willing to explore other options to make it playable again on the Mac in the future.

What Perks Are Available for This Campaign?

The base level pledge that receives any item is $49 which includes keys for digital downloads either from GOG or Steam. For $99 USD, users will get all 7 games in digital download, as well as in DVD format plus an exclusive Myst Book Box. $169 USD grants all of these plus an animated LCD linking Book Panel and a USB drive containing digital Myst book extras. Pledging $250 adds an authentic replica of Gehn’s Pen and Inkwell that is actually functioning. The highest tier $1,000 pledge is already fully taken across 25 backers. That one includes original Riven Concept sketches on top of all the perks.

To pledge on this campaign, visit its Kickstarter project website at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1252280491/myst-25th-anniversary-collection