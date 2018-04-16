Myst 25th Anniversary Collection Smashes Kickstarter Target

In terms of gaming history, it’s hard to understate the impact that Myst had. Particular for PC gamers. I often personally credit Myst and The 7th Guest for being the games that single-handedly made PC gaming a viable and modern platform. The release of these games meant that PC gaming was no longer consigned to the strange bespectacled middle-aged man who lived with his mother on your street.

Despite not really being relevant for nearly 20 years now, Myst still has a massive fanbase. As such, when a collection edition of the games was announced on Kickstarter last week, I expected it would do well and easily achieve the funds. The bottom line, however, is that with 38 days still to go, the Kickstarter has absolutely demolished its target by almost 4 times the originally requested amount.

Perhaps it was not so irrelevant after all.

What are the games about?

The first game in the series was largely a puzzle/exploration title. With the utilisation of CD-ROM technology (which in 1993 was in its infancy), the game was able to combine fantastic visuals with a good ambient soundtrack.

Admittedly, the game wasn’t easy. As was the case with most adventure games in the 80’s to mid 90’s. As such, a lot of random exploration is necessary to attempt to puzzle together the clues. It’s not a game for the casual fan, but for puzzle lovers, it’s definitely worth a look.

The collection will offer all 7 Myst games, remastered into one complete bundle. This even includes the most recent re-release of the original game.

If you want further details or wish to back the project you can visit the Kickstarter page here.

My only slight criticism is that the ‘get the game’ tier costs $49. That, to me, seems very expensive and hardly an incentive for early purchasing. That being said, for its target a little under $175,000 it’s already got over $615,000 pledged so I guess some people do this it’s worth it.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Myst? Which was your favourite? In addition, does this collection interest you? – Let us know in the comments!