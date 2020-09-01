Graphics Card Mirrors – Yes, These Are Real!

/ 43 mins ago
Nagao Manufacturing Releases Graphics Card Mirror

Unless you have an adaptor to fit your graphics card in an ‘upright’ position, we’ll freely admit that when installed in the more traditional ‘side on’ sense, you don’t generally tend to get the most aesthetically pleasing angle. It seems, however, that Nagao Manufacturing has released something that might (in an exceptionally bizarre manner) solve that problem.

Yes, they have announced the launch of an official GPU mirror designed to sit at the base of your case (on top of your PSU cover) which will give you a nice and clear view of the underside of your graphics card.

Nagao Manufacturing Releases Graphics Card Mirror

Graphics Card Mirror

The new product comes to us via a report in TechPowerUp and, in truth, despite a lot of hunting, I can’t find an official product website for this nor Nagao Manufacturing. I was, however, more than curious to ascertain whether this was a legitimate product or whether somebody somewhere was just having a laugh.

It seems though that this is indeed an actual release and if you want a better presentation for your system build, but don’t want to spend money on a vertical GPU adaptor, this might just be perfect for you!

Nagao Manufacturing Releases Graphics Card Mirror

What Do We Think?

Well, Bizarre is certainly one of the words that come to my mind when I see this in action. Then again, if you don’t have a vertical adaptor, this is probably the cheapest way you can present the more aesthetically pleasing angle of your graphics card. We do, however, suspect that this ‘product’ may only be made available directly to manufacturers/pre-builders. Specifically, as a means of showing off graphics cards while at trade events/shows.

Still, if you do see one for sale online, this isn’t a joke and, at the risk of sounding like I’ve lost my marbles, I can see the logic behind it and think it’s actually a pretty smart (and simple) solution. Albeit, I don’t think I’ll be rushing to get one myself…

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

