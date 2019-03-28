NASA Pays Volunteers £14,000 To Stay In Bed For 2 Months

NASA Pays Volunteers To Stay In Bed

In terms of space travel, one of the biggest issues that faces organisations such as NASA is the effect that weightlessness can have on the human body. As cumbersome as gravity might be, our bodies have, after all, been designed to work with it!

In a very unusual piece of research into this, however, NASA is paying volunteers around £14,000 to literally stay in bed for 2-months. While that might sound great, trust me, it’s not what it’s cracked up to be!

You HAVE To Stay In Bed… For Everything

While this might sound like a great 2-month job placement, there are a few catches. For a start, in a report via SkyNews, you will not be allowed to leave the bed for any reason what so ever. In fact, as far as I can ascertain, you can’t even dangle your legs over the side. It’s on your back reclined or nothing!

So, that means eating and pooping is also conducted from this position.

Oh, and did I mention that NASA will be spinning your around occasionally in a centrifuge to test the effects of long term artificial gravity on you?

People DID Volunteer!

NASA has accepted around 24 volunteers for the experiment who will be split into two groups. As above, however, it will require them to be entirely bed bound for 2-months.

Personally, I think I could manage it. Just give me the complete Star Trek series and maybe every episode of One Piece and I could at least catch-up on some old TV time. Just please don’t start spin me around when I’m trying to have a crap!

