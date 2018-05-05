NASA’s New Telescope Delayed As It Has A Few Screws Loose

NASA telescope delayed further as it has a few screws loose

The Hubble telescope is nearly 30 years old now. Having launched in 1990 it has provided us with some incredible photographs of space, our solar system, our galaxy and the Universe in general. As you can imagine though, after over 25 years, times have changed and we have much better technology at our disposal now.

As for, for quite some time now NASA has been working on the ‘James Webb Telescope’. With it, they plan to eventually get it into space to if not replace, then at least supersede the Hubble. It’s development, however, has not been entirely plain sailing.

After regular delays, the project has been delayed for quite some time now and in new testing things look set to get delayed further. Why? Well, during testing NASA has discovered that the telescope may have a few screws loose. No, that’s not a metaphor either.

Parts reported having fallen off the telescope

In a report via CNET, during a testing of the telescope, it is said that some parts began to fall off the telescope. The ‘James Webb Telescope’ quite literally has (or had) a few screws loose. While this may not be too major a problem to remedy, it is none-the-less concerning. After all, if you’re going to go to the trouble and expense of sending a high-powered telescope into space, you need to know that it’s not just going to work right, but it’s also going to be reliable.

With suggestions that the telescope project has already cost something in the region of $8BN, NASA is going to be keen to get this working again as soon as possible. Better still, to actually get it in space.

