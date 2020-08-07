NBA 2K21 Releases Gameplay Trailer & PC Requirements

I must admit to only having a casual interest in basketball. In fact, pretty much the vast majority of the limited information I do have probably still comes from NBA Jam on the SNES. Having played more than a few NBA 2KXX games, however, I can certainly understand why they are so popular with so many people.

If you were, therefore, looking forward to the release of NBA 2K21, then we have some excellent news for you. Not only has the first official gameplay trailer been released, but we also have confirmed PC requirements! – So, can your PC run it?… Let’s find out!

NBA 2K21 – PC Requirements

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 7 64-bit / Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit / Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-530 / AMD FX-4100

Intel Core i3-530 / AMD FX-4100 Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: nVidia GTS 450; AMD HD 7770

nVidia GTS 450; AMD HD 7770 DirectX: Version 9.0a

Version 9.0a Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 80 GB available space

80 GB available space Sound Card: Directx 9.0x

RECOMMENDED:

OS: Windows 7 64-bit / Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit / Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-4430 / AMD FX-8370

Intel Core i5-4430 / AMD FX-8370 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: nVidia GTX 770; AMD R9 270

nVidia GTX 770; AMD R9 270 DirectX: Version 9.0c

Version 9.0c Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 80 GB available space

80 GB available space Sound Card: Directx 9.0c

Where Can I Learn More?

With the PC release of NBA 2K21 set to release on Steam, presuming your PC can run it (and they are pretty benign specs listed), if you want to learn more about this, you can check out the official Steam game website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to NBA 2K21? – Let us know in the comments!