NBA Playgrounds 2 Announced with New Trailer

Next Level of Street Basketball

The first NBA playgrounds was simultaneously released on all platforms including the Nintendo Switch. Now publisher Mad Dog games is releasing its sequel for summer 2018. The game has a roster of more than 200 current as well as retired NBA players. That includes notable names like DeMar DeRozan, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden and more. Some classic players include Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Julius Drving, Allen Iverson, Shaq and Larry Bird.

Players will be able to know how well they stack up against opponents online. There will also be co-op and solo leagues available, as well as dedicated servers with four-player matchups. There is a new Season Mode which takes players through a regular basketball season. That includes playoffs and the NBA Championship if they have the skills. Depending on the user’s chosen team, they can acquire and collect special players for their team.

Is the NBA Playgrounds 2 Coming to PC?

Playgrounds 2 is coming out on several platforms including Xbox, PS4 and even the Nintendo Switch. Thankfully, it will be available on the PC as well. Considering the NBA season ends just as the summer season starts, the game should satiate some basketball fans during the downtime.