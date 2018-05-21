NBA Playgrounds 2 Delayed Days Before Launch

Last April we reported how a new NBA Playgrounds was in development. At the time we expected the game to launch that Summer, however, development issues saw the game delayed for a release intended on the 22nd of May 2018. It seems, however, that further issues have come to light in the game and as such, in a report via Polygon, the game has been indefinitely delayed.

Why has it been delayed?

There had been rumors that beta testing for the game had given some rather tepid responses. The game, which looks to emulate the NBA Jam style of arcade action was originally scheduled to release on the 22nd of May, however, literally days before the launch developer Saber Interactive pulled the plug.

The decision to cancel at such short notice has largely been received with shock and negativity from the fans. They were, after all, hoping to get their hands on this within days. To have the rug pulled out from them is certainly a bitter pill to swallow. No less than with the fact that the release date for the game is now very much in the air.

When will NBA Playgrounds 2 be released?

The short answer is that we don’t know. Not even the developers are suggesting a date now which is mildly concerning. It clearly indicates that something was definitely wrong with the game in terms of the planned release. We will, of course, just have to wait and see. If the additional time allows them to polish out any problems though, it will surely be worth it in the long run.

NBA Playgrounds 2 will (eventually) release for the PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

What do you think? Were you looking forward to this game? Are you disappointed with the delay? – Let us know in the comments!