nCube Home Smart Home Hub Review – One To Rule Them All?

Is your smart home getting out of control? I know mine has been, with more hubs than I care to count taking over my home network. The nCube won’t replace all those hubs, unfortunately, but it will command them with ease. Before, you would be dealing with multiple hubs, various mobile applications, web interfaces, scripts and more to control your smart home. With this hub, you can make it work for you from a single interface!

One Hub To Rule Them All

Add your Nest, HUE, LIFX, and so many other compatible devices to the nCube interface for all-in-one control. The software offers a simple drag and drop interface that makes devices work together in unique ways. Much like IFTTT, you can use the status of one device to trigger another. It’s user-friendly too, so even smart home beginners can dive right into more advanced features with ease.

What nCube Had to Say

“You select the tech and smart devices that work for you from Sonos to Nest, from Lifx to Hue. Completely tech agnostic, nCube smart home is compatible with all of them. Our aim is to maximize your choice and Control because that will make your home smarter than ever before.” – Foobot

Specifications

For in-depth specifications and support listings, please visit the official product page here.

Where to Buy

The nCube Home Smart Hub is available now on Amazon with an MSRP of £149.00, which is around $220 US.