Near Full Nvidia ‘Super’ Graphics Cards Specifications Revealed

Nvidia ‘Super’ Specifications

If one thing is certain, it’s that I’ve written the word ‘Super’ more than in the last month than I probably have in my entire lifetime. With Nvidia choosing to use the name for their upcoming 20XX graphics card refresh, however, it is at least preferable to typing AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT multiple times.

With the graphics cards set to formally be announced by Nvidia on July 2nd, it isn’t unusual to see a few leaks beforehand. There are, after all, more than a few review samples now making the rounds. In a report via Videocardz, however, the (nearly) full specifications of the entire Nvidia ‘Super’ range have been released. As you might expect, they do throw up more than a few interesting details!

What Do We Know?

Most of the information is exactly as we expected. At least, in terms of the chips used for each of the ‘Super’ releases. As formal confirmation, however, one of the biggest notable changes is that the 2060 ‘Super’ will be upgraded to 8GB of VRAM. This, from the standard models which (only?) have 6GB. While 2GB isn’t a lot, in video graphics cards it could make a huge difference. Particularly in terms of overall high-end performance.

In addition to this, however, we also earlier today saw a formal price leak for the 2060 and 2070 range. If you’re interested to find out how much they’ll cost, you can check that out via the link here!

When Are They Out?

While the formal announcement will be made on July 2nd, including the lifting of review embargoes, the first Nvidia ‘Super’ 2060 and 2070 graphics cards will not release until the 9th.

In terms of the other model, namely the 2080 ‘Super’, there is still no news as to when that will come out. Indications do, however, point towards some point before the end of July. Whether these cards will be as ‘Super’ as the name suggests remains to be seen. For now, however, we have more than enough to make us think!

What do you think? Are you planning on purchasing a Nvidia Super? If so, which model? – Let us know in the comments!