Nearly 1 in 10 Americans Have Deleted Facebook

Nearly 1 in 10 Americans have deleted their Facebook account

It’s been hard to ignore in recent months the data scandal which is currently facing Facebook. Over the last few days Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social media site, has been answering long questioning sessions in the US Congress surrounding the matter.

While the share price of the company has remained reasonably stable during this time, it seems that a number of Americans no longer trust the website.

As such, in a report via USAToday, it is reported that around 1 in 10 Americans have deleted their Facebook profile.

A lack of trust

Given all the recent scandals, particularly how Facebook has allowed third-parties to access our data, it seems that there is a fairly significant crisis of confidence. With people feeling that the social-media site is mishandling our sensitive information, it has led many to abandon it entirely.

This isn’t only people looking towards the exit doors. In the last few weeks alone, Tesla, Playboy and other major companies have also deleted their accounts. The number of 1 in 10, however, is surprising. Some will see this as less than expected, personally, I see this as far greater than I thought.

The future of Facebook

While Mark Zuckerberg has dealt with the US Congress well, it does open the question as to what the future of the website will be. It seems clear that past operations haven’t been good enough. More specifically, the service provided to us has been, at best, misunderstood.

I do think that the social media site can turn this around. I am, however, not convinced that Mark Zuckerberg remaining at the head is the best option.

What do you think? Have you left Facebook? Are you tempted to? What is necessary to keep you on it? – Let us know in the comments!