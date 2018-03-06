Necromunda Underhive Warhammer Game Gets Teaser Trailer

Necromunda Underhive Wars

I must confess, while I was quite a fan of Warhammer when I was younger, we have drifted apart since. To be honest, the major issue is that I lack both the talent and patience to paint the figurines, but that being said, I have friends who do enjoy it and I can see why.

The closest I get to it these days is via games and in recent years we have been somewhat spoilt. A new game, however, based on the Games Workshop Necromunda series, is due to be released with a teaser trailer landing.

What is Necromunda

For a while, I was quite a big fan of Necromunda, but like many Games Workshop board games, it has never been as popular as the original Fantasy or 40,000k. It has fallen into that bracket of games such as Blood Bowl, Gorkamorka and EPIC 40,000k that never really caught on, but they (Games Workshop) insist on re-releasing them every 5-6 years. Even the classic Warhammer 40k is up to its 8th release or edition, depending on how you look at it.

Necromunda as a board game, concentrated on squad play similar to that within 40,000k, however, a more significant emphasis was placed on buildings, cover, and locations. I’m not saying that 40k doesn’t have that, but in that instance, it was more incidental rather than integral.

Although the teaser trailer doesn’t reveal much, what we can assume is that any game will be based on the board game as frankly, such conversions into first-person shooters can be difficult. Therefore, expect turn-based combat. This in itself is not a bad thing, at least not to me. Personally, I would probably quite happily get back into Warhammer, but I lack the time or patience to build an army and then learn all the rules.

Games like this can be excellent gateway tools from both sides of the fence.

When will it be released?

No idea. At present all we have is this teaser trailer and even that is scarce of details. If it wasn’t for the fact that they put the title at the end, it’d reveal practically nothing.

Based on usual production cycles from teaser trailers, I would suggest a release either end 2018 or early 2019 is likely, but before we get too excited, I would want to learn a lot more about this game.

What do you think? A fan of Warhammer or Games Workshop? Pleased with the number of games recently released? Which is your favorite? – Let us know in the comments!

