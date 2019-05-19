Need A Job? – The Queen is Hiring A Social Media Manager

British Queen Looks to Hire Social Media Manager

If there’s one thing to say about the British Queen, it’s that over the last 30 years she has clearly made strong efforts to try and stay in touch with the modern world.

At the age of 93, however, you would be forgiven for thinking that she’ would quite happily prefer to not get too involved in social media. Following an official job listing, however, if you’re the King or Queen of Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, then Her Majesty might just have the job for you!

Job Listing

Working at Buckingham Palace, the suitable applicant will be degree educated and have a strong history in social media management. With a (very decent) salary of £30kpa you’ll also get 33 holidays a year, bank holidays off and even free lunches! All in all, it sounds like a pretty sweet job to me!

It’s finding new ways to maintain The Queen’s presence in the public eye and on the world stage. This is what makes working for the Royal Household exceptional. The role of Royal Communications is to engage a worldwide audience with the public role and work of The Royal Family. Joining this fast paced and dynamic team, your challenge will be to manage and oversee the daily news flow on digital and social networking platforms, as well as play a key part in some of the digital projects. Working as part of a small team of digital media specialists, you’ll create content for social networking and digital platforms, including our newly launched website, as well as researching and writing feature articles.

Whether you’re covering a state visit, award ceremony or Royal engagement, you’ll make sure our digital channels consistently spark interest and reach a range of audiences. With an eye to the future, you’ll help hone and shape our digital communications through analytics, monitoring and exploring new technologies. The reaction to our work is always high-profile, and so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all you do. And having your work shared around the world will be the biggest reward.

Probably (not) a good example of what The Queen would expect from the right applicant.

Where Can I Apply?

If you think you’d be the perfect candidate then applications are currently open. Admittedly, however, if you have an even mildly ‘interesting’ past, you can probably forget about it right now. In terms of expected content? Well, you can check out The Queen’s first official Twitter post below for an idea.

Presuming you are a squeaky clean person and know how to pronounce your aitches, you can apply for the position via the link here!

What do you think? Are you going to apply for the job? – Let us know in the comments!