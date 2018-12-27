Net Neutrality Moves To The Courts In 2019

Net Neutrality

With the end of the year approaching, the deadline for the ‘legal loophole’ to overturn the FCCs decision to repeal the Net Neutrality protections has now expired. With not enough votes achieved in the house of representatives gathered to overturn the decision it marks the end of the first chapter of its removal. That doesn’t, however, mean that the battle is over.

As the popular expression goes, the battle may be lost, but not the war! Net Neutrality does, however, move into the next phase of the process. Specifically, taking it to the court of appeals.

Legal Process

Despite not achieving the required support in the house of representatives, the Net Neutrality matter cannot go towards the US House of Representatives. Additionally, if unsuccessful there, it can even eventually be taken as high as the supreme court and as long-winded as this sounds, it’s actually not a terrible idea. Ironically as well, many people may find a recent controversial addition to that court a helpful ally.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh

Brett Kavanaugh was appointed to the US Supreme Court earlier this year. You may recall the appointment as there was a highly-public investigation into sexual misconduct prior to his appointment. Now, like him or not, he has at least already gone on the record speaking against the FCCs decision. Specifically that he felt that the organisation massively overstepped their remit in repealing the decision.

As such, supporters of Net Neutrality may have an unusual and perhaps unwanted ally. If he maintains this line, however, he could prove to be exceptionally useful in the fight to have the protections restored.

