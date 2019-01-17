Netflix Confirm Upcoming Subscription Price Increase

Netflix to Raise Subscription Price

In terms of value for money, it’s hard to argue that Netflix isn’t one of the best TV/film subscription services out there. Well, at least in terms of what you get from their competitors which usually comes at a pretty notably higher price. What does, of course, help Netflix’s popularity is the fact that they have slowly but surely created a very strong line of exclusive programs.

From Stranger Things to Bojack Horseman, there are many good reasons to have a subscription.

In a report via Yahoo, however, Netflix has confirmed that their prices have just increased, does it still represent value though?

A Small Caveat!

We should first note that for our European readers, that the price increase has only initially affected US customers. As such, things will continue normally for US while they should shortly receive an e-mail confirming the price hike. With an increase for them, however, surely it’s only a matter of time before this is spread globally. So, how much have they increased? Well, in its simplest terms;

Basic – Increased by $1 to $8.99

Standard – Increased by $2 to $12.99

Premium – Increased by $2 to $16.99

What Do We Think?

This is their first price increase since 2017 and as such, this does need to be put into perspective. Additionally, you also have to consider (as we mentioned earlier) the significantly large amount of programming they create. The key factor for such a service, ultimately, is keeping things affordable. At the moment, the increases seem to fall within that remit. If we see something similar when the global increase hits (which is not incidentally confirmed) then I don’t think too many people are going to grumble.

Yes, increases are never nice, but at least this isn’t gouging!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!