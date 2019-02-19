Netflix Confirms Cancellation Of ‘The Punisher’ & ‘Jessica Jones’

Netflix

Although the shows have received a somewhat mixed response from the community, the Marvel franchise has (at the very least) given the TV streaming channel plenty of material to work with as it attempted to create programs based off a number of popular comic book franchises. It seems, however, that for the moment, the Marvel/Netflix association will be coming to an end.

In a report via MakeUseOf, Netflix has confirmed that both ‘The Punisher’ and ‘Jessica Jones’ have been cancelled.

The End Of Marvel on Netflix?

Following the initial deal, we have seen Netflix create around 6 different shows based on Marvel franchises. Admittedly, these have largely focussed on the ‘less popular’ heroes (which means their rights probably came relatively inexpensively). In addition, as above, while some shows have been great, others have been ok (at best).

Netflix has said: “Marvel’s The Punisher will not return for a third season on Netflix. In addition […] the upcoming third season will also be the final season for Marvel’s Jessica Jones. We are grateful to Marvel for five years of our fruitful partnership and thank the passionate fans who have followed these series from the beginning.”

Marvel Gives Us Hope!

Despite the disappointing news, Marvel does seem pretty convinced that something is on the horizon. In a statement, they said: “Our Network partner may have decided they no longer want to continue telling the tales of these great characters… but you know Marvel better than that. As Matthew Murdock’s Dad once said, ‘The measure of a man is not how he gets knocked to the mat, it’s how he gets back up.’ To be continued…!”

What will come next? Well, I guess we’ll have to wait and see!

What do you think? Disappointed to hear about the cancellations? – Let us know in the comments!