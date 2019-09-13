Netflix Drops Hint For The Witcher Release Date

With the upcoming release of the Netflix adaptation of The Witcher, one of the biggest questions being asked by fans is when it is finally set to land on our screens. Rather frustratingly, to date, Netflix has largely been keeping that news quiet. Albeit they did go on record earlier this month to shut down rumours that an October launch was planned.

Following a post on their Twitter account, however, they may have just given us the biggest clue yet in a semi-cryptic but rather cute manner.

Netflix Hints at The Witcher Release Date

Listing a huge number of upcoming releases, you may note The Witcher lurking 2nd from bottom with the number 97. What does that mean though? Well, putting their ‘nights sleep’ into context, this would suggest that the release is (or at the time, was) 97 nights away.

As such, can we presume that The Witcher will be released on December 17th? It seems likely and a more than pleasant early Christmas present for me!

What Do We Think?

Although this isn’t exactly a nailed-on confirmation, it seems more than likely as many of the other numbers associated with series do equate to their confirmed release dates. For example, El Camino (the Breaking Bad movie) is set to arrive on October 11th.

Rest assured, however, that come December 17th, I’ll be getting the popcorn ready to enjoy some Witcher action. My wife, on the other hand, will just be sitting there to enjoy Henry Cavill.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!