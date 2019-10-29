Netflix is Testing a ‘Speed’ Feature to Help You Catch Up Quickly

With so many great TV shows hosted on Netflix, it can sometimes be hard to find the time to catch-up on the ones you watch or, indeed, those you want to watch. For example, with the recent release of El Camino, if you want to finally get around to watching Breaking Bad, then you have around 3 solid days worth of TV to get through first!

In a report via TheNextWeb, however, Netflix is set to add a feature that can make this easier. Put simply, they’re testing out a function that will allow you to stream videos at a faster speed. Albeit, only on the portable version of the player.

Netflix Tests New Faster Video Function

The function, as you can see above, will allow users to select the speed in which they want the video to be played. This will, in theory, allow people to watch programs faster while still at a speed that you can comprehend what’s being said and what’s happening.

In announcing the new test feature, Netflix has said:

“We’re always experimenting with new ways to help members use Netflix. This is a mobile only test and gives people the ability to vary the speed at which they watch on phones or tablets. Choosing from normal to slower (0.5X or 0.75X) or faster (1.25X and 1.5X). It’s a feature that has long been available on DVD players – and has been frequently requested by our members”

What Do We Think?

The feature itself is hardly anything new. You can, for example, already do this on YouTube pretty easily. In addition, various media players have had this option as standard for years. I know for a fact that many people who listen to various podcasts often crank up the speed.

Despite it not being exactly inspired, however, I welcome the addition. As someone who has yet to watch a single episode of ‘Stranger Things’ this could at least allow me the time to find out what all the fuss is about!

What do you think? Do you think this new feature could work on Netflix? Are you surprised it hasn’t been introduced sooner? – Let us know in the comments!