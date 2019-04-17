Netflix’ Live-Action The Witcher Arriving Sooner Than Expected

Will the Monster Hunter Arrive on Halloween?

Netflix‘ much anticipated live-action adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novel series will be available to stream this year. Playing the titular ‘Witcher’ is of course, Henry Cavill, formerly of DC’s Superman.

Contrary to what most fans think, the TV series is actually adapting the novels directly and will not be based on CD-Projekt Red‘s video game adaptation.

The confirmation of The Witcher‘s launch comes directly from Netflix

CCO Ted Sarandos. Who was responding to a question about Neflix 2019 line-up recently (via Variety).

Although he did not give an exact date, he stated a Q4 2019 launch. Considering that Geralt hunts monsters, it would make sense for Netflix to launch it around Halloween.

Who Else Is Going to Be on Netflix’ the Witcher?

Henry Cavill will be the only recognizable name in the series. Meanwhile, the production team has chosen newcomers Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra for Ciri and Yennefer.

Allan only has two television credits to her name so far. One of which is AMC’s Into the Badlands, and she is also in BBC’s The War of the Worlds mini-series.

The 22-year old Chalotra similarly only has three credits listed on her iMDB page. The first being a series regular in BBC’s Wanderlust and an appearance in the mini-series The ABC Murders. Most recently, she had a lead voice over role in YouTube Originals’ Sherwood.

Rounding out the cast for the series are Jodhi May (Game of Thrones, Genius) as Queen Calanthe and Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson (Fortitude) as her husband, the knight Eist. Adam Levy (Knightfall, Snatch) is the druid Mousesack, while MyAnna Buring is Tissaia, the head of the magical academy at Aretuza.