Netflix Has Officially Scrapped User Reviews

Netflix is by far and away the most popular TV streaming service available. Its large amount of content is certainly a factor in that, but its also helped by the fact that it produces a lot of its own content. Content which is largely excellent and much better than you might expect from a company of this type.

Back in July though, Netflix did reveal that they were considering scrapping a certain feature from their service. Specifically, user reviews. Citing a lack of participation, they wanted to adopt a much simpler method. As such, towards the end of the month, they began removing the older reviews with a plan to remove them all entirely.

Well, in a report via TheStar, Netflix has finally dropped the hammer as all user reviews have now been deleted in favour of a thumb up/down system.

Changes Should Help Recommendations

Netflix has said that the previous review system was a little too vague for their liking. They hope that this much simpler system should help improve the overall recommendations and provide a much truer reflection of the program’s rating. While I kinda understand this approach, there is sometimes a grey area with rating a program that a simple thumb up/down can’t really encompass. That being said though, I must admit, I haven’t once read a Netflix review, that is, however, what I think I like the best about it.

It’s like going to a video store with a blank canvas. You have nothing specific in mind that you want to watch, you just see whats there and pick something you like the look of. This is ironically exactly what I did last night and ended up watching a fantastic docu-drama about the Roman Empire.

What do you think? Did you ever check the user reviews? Will you miss the old system? – Let us know in the comments!