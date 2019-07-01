Netflix Releases Character Photos for The Witcher TV Series

First Look at Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer in Costume

Netflix has finally released the first promotional character photos for their live action The Witcher adaptation. They have even released the first official poster, featuring Geralt and the show’s logo.

In case you have not been following this project, it will actually be an adaptation of the books. It even has the original author Andrewj Sapkowski onboard rather than taking cues from the video game series by CD Projekt Red.

The video game company has of course, been at odds with the author. Including having disputes with compensation, and Sapkowski has also not had favourable views of the game. Then again, it seems that he just does not like video games in general.

What is The Witcher TV Series Going to Be About?

Originally, Netflix was planning on turning the novel into a one-shot movie. However, Netflix VP of original programming Kelly Luegenbiehl, convinced the producers to turn it into a TV series instead.

The show has veteran producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (Daredevil, West Wing) as the showrunner. Notably, it stars A-list actor Henry Cavill in the title role. Apparently, he was very much interested in playing the character and was a fan of the video game and books prior to joining the production.

Netflix did not release much details yet about the plot of the 8-episode first season. Although, they have made it clear that the three main characters will be meeting for the first time here, they might be moving some events around from the books to fit the TV series format.

Freya Allen as Ciri

Here is Netflix’ official show description:

“Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer

The young princess of course, refers to Ciri (played by Freya Allen). Meanwhile, the powerful sorceress refers to Yennefer (played by Anya Chalotra). Both actresses are relative new television actors who have theatrical acting backgrounds.

When is The Witcher Available for Streaming on Netflix?

Netflix will premiere the TV series sometime in Fall 2019. Executives at the streaming services are apparently happy with the result so far, and they are expected to renew it for additional seasons after.