Netflix Releases Cuphead TV Show Teaser Video

A little under a year ago, we first heard the news that the gaming sensation Cuphead was officially heading towards a TV adaptation thanks to Netflix. Admittedly, based on the game’s clear influence of 1920’s animation, it did seem like a more than logical progression of the franchise. With the release of a new teaser video via Netflix’s official Twitter account, however, we can finally see our first (albeit brief) look at what the show may represent.

Although the video clip doesn’t reveal much, it does clearly indicate that the show will be ‘in keeping’ with the traditional style of animation the game looked to emulate (with more than a little success). As for whether it will actually be any good? Well, unfortunately we only seem to have around 10-seconds of actual completed animation, but from what we can see, it certain seems to be erring towards the ‘worth a watch’ category.

When Is It Out?

Sadly, at the time of writing, we don’t have any confirmed release date for the Cuphead Netflix adaptation. Based on the video above, however, while it is clearly in development, it may still have quite a long way to go before a ‘series’ of episodes will make their debut.

All going well, however, we can possibly expect this to arrive before the end of this year and something tells me that watching the show is going to be a lot less of a frustrating experience than playing the game!

