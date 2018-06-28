Netflix Releases Trailer for Matt Groening’s New Animated Show

Matt Groening Presents ‘Disenchantment’

The legendary creator of The Simpsons and Futurama, Matt Groening, is preparing to launch his new animated TV series called ‘Disenchantment‘. News of Groening’s new show for Netflix actually surfaced two years ago, and it is finally almost here. Where Futurama is about science-fiction tropes, Disenchantment is about the fantasy genre. The show being set in older times is also a nice book end with Futurama being set in the future. Furthermore, it will be using Groening’s signature drawing style. Rough Draft Studios takes on the animation duties, which makes sense since they are also responsible for The Simpsons and Futurama animation.

The story takes place in a medieval fantasy world called Dreamland, and follows the adventures of Princess Bean. The show will also feature some familiar voice over talents from Groening’s previous work. Including Billy West, John DiMaggio, Maurice LaMarche and Tress MacNeille.

Abbi Jacobson voices the lead character Princess Bean. The show will also feature the voice talents of Nat Faxon, Eric Andre, Matt Berry, Noel Fielding and Lucy Montgomery. Longtime Simpsons writers bill Oakley and Josh Weinstein are also the show’s Executive Producers.

When is the Premiere of Disenchantment?

Netflix has a 20-episode order for the show, with 10 episodes per season. The first season will begin streaming on the platform starting August 17th.